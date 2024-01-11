Forsyth County Commission Chair Alfred John is serving in these roles on the Atlanta Regional Commission

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John has been appointed to serve as an officer and committee chair on the board of the Atlanta Regional Commission.
