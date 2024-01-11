By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County Commission Chair Alfred John is serving in these roles on the Atlanta Regional Commission
District 2 Forsyth County Commissioner Alfred John. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County.
Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John has been appointed to serve as an officer and committee chair on the board of the Atlanta Regional Commission.