Forsyth County commissioners approve contract with Doug Derrer as interim county manager

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday during a regular meeting to approve Doug Derrer as interim county manager, bringing back a familiar face to local government to replace outgoing county manager Eric Johnson.

Derrer will start on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and have an annualized salary of $228,000, according to County Attorney Ken Jarrard.

The contract allows both the Board of Commissioners and Derrer to terminate the contract under certain conditions. If neither does, it automatically ends on Dec. 31, 2020.