Forsyth County considering site of chicken processing plant for new water treatment facility

“One of the other things, I think, that was attractive to us at looking at this as a better site was the ability to have immediate customers, basically coming on with Tyson being a large customer," Chairwoman Laura Semanson said, "so we could get to a point where we start recovering the costs to the water and sewer authority of actually building the facility, and it would position it well for the commercial development that we hope to see in that northern part of the [Ga.] 400 corridor."



Forsyth County Attorney Ken Jarrard said he is working on a draft of the agreement that could be sent to Tyson within about 10 days of the meeting.

The site was formerly operated by American Proteins, which was owned by the local Bagwell family for 69 years.

In 2018, the company was purchased by Tyson for about $850 million, which included American Proteins’ four rendering plants in Georgia and Alabama and 13 blending facilities located throughout Southeastern and Midwestern states.

The property includes an existing water treatment plant used by American Proteins, but District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said Tyson has its owned closed system that would not need the plant.

“What makes our plant so much more advantageous is they've been using spray fields and the treated water has been going back into the creek and made the nutrients very high,” Mills said.

County officials largely said they preferred the Tyson site to the previous proposal and said having a water facility in the area could help promote industrial growth and would be closer to customers than the previous proposal.

If approved, the plant would not be a reality for a few years and would cost about the same as the previously proposed plant.

Also in 2018, a proposal for a wastewater treatment facility on 99.9 acres at the end of Millwood Road became a large point of contention for the north Forsyth community.

At a commission meeting in December of that year, so many people showed up to a public hearing for the project that the crowd reached capacity at the commissioner's meeting room at the Forsyth County Administration Building and had people standing in the hallway.