Forsyth County, Cumming announce further restrictions, extend closures of park facilities

The city of Cumming and Forsyth County extended closures or put further restrictions on the use of parks and recreation facilities in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.



The Cumming Recreation & Parks Department announced Monday that programs and activities are suspended through Sunday, April 12, due to the continued novel coronavirus pandemic.

The city has postponed registration for all future programs and classes and canceled all facility rentals, while no requests for new facility rentals before May 18 will be accepted.

Anyone who has already rented a city facility is encouraged to move the date to a later time.

The city had already closed all city of Cumming buildings to the public.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County announced the following areas within county parks are closed to the public starting Tuesday, March 24: ball fields, basketball courts, dog parks, pavilions, playgrounds, skate areas, tennis courts and volleyball courts.

Green spaces and trails will remain open, the county said in a statement, though visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including limiting groups to 10 or less individuals and maintaining six feet of separation between individuals.

Forsyth County earlier closed its recreation and senior centers and canceled or postponed several events.