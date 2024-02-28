By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County Elections office recognized by Secretary of State
02282024ELECTIONS EXCELLENCE AWARD
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger presented an EAGLE Award to the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations and Elections on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County Elections Office received an award from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger celebrating the county’s election process for security, accessibility and accuracy.