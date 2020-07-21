Forsyth County hires Roy Rickert to lead public transportation department

The Forsyth County government announced Tuesday it hired Roy Rickert as director of Public Transportation.

Rickert, who began his role on July 6, will "direct the operational and managerial activities of the Public Transportation Department and guide the future of the County’s transit system," according to a press release.

Rickert most recently was executive director of Bis-Man Transit in Bismarck, North Dakota. He has 18 years experience in the public transportation field with a background in "design and implementation of both demand response and fixed-route services, operations, and advocacy."

Rickert is a graduate of the American Public Transportation Association’s Leadership APTA program and is active in various industry associations.



“Roy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will lead public transportation into the future in Forsyth County,” Assistant County Manager Garrin Coleman said in a statement.