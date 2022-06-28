Forsyth County to hold public hearings as part of comprehensive plan update

Forsyth County will hold two public hearings in late June and early July as part of Foster Forsyth 2022, a 12-month planning effort that will culminate in a partial update to the County’s Comprehensive Plan. The hearings will be an opportunity to provide direct feedback on the draft Comprehensive Plan Update.
The initial Public Hearing with the Planning Commission and the following Public Hearing with the Board of Commissioners will provide an overview presentation of the draft plan elements, followed by an opportunity for public comment on the draft plan. The Board of Commissioners will consider transmitting the draft plan for regional and state review in July.
Meeting details are as follows:
- Tuesday, June 28 (6:30 p.m.) - Planning Commission Meeting
o Forsyth County Administration Building (110 E. Main St.)
o Commissioners Meeting Room, Suite 220, Second Floor, Cumming, GA 30040
- Thursday, July 7 (5 p.m.) - Board of Commissioners Meeting
o Forsyth County Administration Building (110 E. Main St.)
o Commissioners Meeting Room, Suite 220, Second Floor, Cumming, GA 30040
“The public hearings this summer will be the community’s final opportunity to comment on the draft plan prior to fall adoption as required by state planning regulations,” said Planning & Community Development Deputy Director Vanessa Bernstein-Goldman. “We strongly encourage feedback since the Comprehensive Plan helps guide future growth and land use policy in Forsyth County.”
The draft Comprehensive Plan update may be found by clicking here or by visiting the project update website where summaries of community input collected throughout the planning process are also available.