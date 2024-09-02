By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County joined a class action lawsuit against manufacturers of toxic chemicals. Here’s why.
water treatment facility
Aerial view of the Forsyth County Water Treatment Plant, Photo courtesy of Steve Dorsch
Forsyth County has joined with municipalities from across the United States in a class action lawsuit against manufacturers that produce toxic “forever chemicals.”