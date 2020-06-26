Forsyth County lacks housing for residents with developmental disabilities, study says

More housing and more types of housing are needed for Forsyth County residents with developmental disabilities, according to an expert hired to look at the issue by county officials.

On Tuesday, Dr. Laura Brackin, of Brackin and Associates, presented information found in a study of the county’s population of individuals with developmental disabilities – such as autism, down syndrome and intellectual disabilities – their caretakers, which focused heavily on students in local schools in the transition age, ages 14-21, and aging caregivers who are 60 or older, and the housing needs for both groups.

“It’s really important to make sure that we understand what we’re talking about when we say developmental disability,” Brackin said, “and a developmental disability is one that is a physical or mental disability that occurs during the developmental years, prior to the person reaching the age of 22, and it limits their ability to take care of themselves in some way: learning, walking, taking care of themselves…”

Brackin said the study, which received more than 500 responses, found that there were 881 students in the Forsyth County school system with developmental disabilities and 308, about 35%, of those students were in the transition age.

Countywide, 557 county residents under 5 have developmental disabilities, 1,673 ages 5-14, 1,169 ages 15-64 and 232 65 or older.

Along with those with developmental disabilities, parents, advocacy groups, housing officials, state agency officials and officials with provider organizations, such as Creative Enterprises, a program for adults who have aged out of the local school system, were also interviewed.

The study found that in Forsyth County, 96% of the population lived with their families or legal guardians, significantly higher than the nationwide average of 75%, and 21% of caregivers were 60 or older, with another 62% between the ages of 45 and 59.

Lisa Bennett, director of Creative Enterprise’s Forsyth campus, said she felt the number of aging caregivers was higher than reported.

“I tell you, I think more of the parents are aging, like over the [60 age limit] because they’re the ones that are not really computer savvy and didn’t do the survey, but I guarantee there’s more than that,” Bennett said.

Aging parents of children with disabilities were a focus due to concerns both from families and county leaders of what happens to their children when they pass away or are no longer able to care for them.