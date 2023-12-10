Forsyth County legislators are calling for a hand-count of the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary.
Forsyth County legislators call for hand-count of 2024 Presidential Preference Primary
Latest
-
City Council honors Cumming man who acted as hero during apartment fire
-
Brad Raffensperger made a stop in Forsyth County this week. What he had to say about the upcoming election
-
New legislative maps gain final passage in General Assembly
-
WATCH: Georgia House approves Cox resolutions supporting Israel, condemning Hamas terrorism