Forsyth County libraries expanding hours before start of school

The Forsyth County Public Library system announced Tuesday that it will expand hours at all four of its branches a few weeks before the start of school.



Starting Monday, July 27, libraries will have these new hours:

Monday -- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Tuesday -- 1-9 p.m.



Wednesday -- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Thursday -- 1-9 p.m.



Friday -- 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Sunday -- 1:30-5:30 p.m.



"We are pleased to be able to add more hours just in time for the start of a new school year as we expect students will want to access the library at a variety of times, particularly in the afternoons, evenings, and weekends," Library Director Anna Lyle said in a statement.

The library system also encouraged patrons to wear face coverings while in library buildings, practice social distancing, and limit visits to 30 minutes or less.

The library system has implemented several new safety measures since reopening to the public on June 15 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Seating, tables, and computer areas have been rearranged to promote social distancing. Study rooms, conference rooms, and meeting rooms remain closed. Books and other materials returned to the library are quarantined for at least three days.

The library is continuing to offer its curbside pick-up service and hold programs in a virtual format.

For more information regarding online materials, services, or programs, and to check current operating hours, visit www.forsythpl.org.