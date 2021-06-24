Forsyth County millage rates will remain unchanged, but tax bills will increase due to higher assessments

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners intends to maintain the county’s maintenance and operations, bond and fire millage rates currently in place with no change, according to a release.

Due to the growth in the tax digest, maintenance and operations property taxes levied by the county this year will increase by a net 1.98% over the rollback millage rate.

The proposed county maintenance and operations rate remains unchanged at 4.791 mills and

the proposed fire rate will remain at 2.175 mills. The proposed bond rate also remains unchanged at 0.930 mills.

These rates will fund the county’s 2022 general operating budget, which is currently in the preliminary stages of development. Forsyth County continues to have millage rates among the lowest in metro Atlanta.

A growth of 4.54% in Forsyth County’s tax digest means that, while the county is maintaining the same millage rates with no change, the anticipated total collections will increase.

Of the 4.54% growth, 2.52% is due to new construction in 2020 and the remaining 2.02% comes from increased values from reassessments.

Any change in an individual tax bill will depend upon the change in assessed valuation for that property, and the value of any homestead exemption, which may also change with the assessed value.



