Forsyth County offices reopen to public with new appointment system

The Forsyth County government has a new way for locals to make appointments as county facilities are opening again to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To allow for meetings but reduce the spread of the virus, the county is using WaitWhile, a free appointment and waitlist system that allows residents to make an appointment or join a waitlist for activities that require face-to-face interactions.

“The new appointment system will allow us to provide in-person services with county staff, while maintaining an appropriate number of people in the various buildings,” said County Manager Eric Johnson in a news release. “We still highly encourage residents to complete transactions online but understand the need for in-person interactions. This tool enables us to safely allow residents to enter facilities for various transactions as needed.”

The service will be used by the county's water, tax assessor, engineering, planning and community development, business licensing, and building and economic development departments.

Once a person has selected a waitlist, they can see their spot in line and will be informed by text and/or email when it is their turn to enter the building.

The system can be found at forsythco.com/appointments.



