Forsyth County to open events for COVID-19 vaccine, registration by appointment only

Chris Grimes, director of Forsyth’s Emergency Management Agency, spoke during the board of commissioners work session Tuesday, Jan. 12, to present to the board new measures Forsyth County will be taking to help District 2 Department of Public Health distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We know that [District 2] is struggling … and that they have a lot of challenges to get this vaccine out,” Grimes said.

The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has been growing in Forsyth County as District 2 enters Phase 1-A+ which allows residents over the age of 65 to register for vaccination appointments. District 2 entered Phase 1-A+ on Monday, Jan. 11.