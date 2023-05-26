Forsyth County property assessment mailed out

The Forsyth County Board of Assessors has mailed out this year’s property assessments.

In a news release on Friday, May 26, Forsyth County government officials announced that 2023 real property assessment notices had been sent out and will be accessible as of Tuesday, May 30.

“As in recent years, the vast majority of most increases in tax bills can be seen in the school’s operation and bond estimated tax portion of the statement,” Forsyth County Chief Appraiser Joel Benton said in the release.