Forsyth County property assessment mailed out

The Forsyth County Board of Assessors has mailed out this year’s property assessments.
In a news release on Friday, May 26, Forsyth County government officials announced that 2023 real property assessment notices had been sent out and will be accessible as of Tuesday, May 30.
“As in recent years, the vast majority of most increases in tax bills can be seen in the school’s operation and bond estimated tax portion of the statement,” Forsyth County Chief Appraiser Joel Benton said in the release.
“The assessments that property owners will be receiving are, by Georgia law, based on fair market value. While fair market values have steadily increased over the past few years, Forsyth County property owners who are eligible and applied for a floating homestead exemption should see very little increase on the County’s portion of their tax bill.”
According to the release, “Each property assessment notice is informational and is not a bill” and owners will be able to appeal their property values shown in the assessment for 45 days after the date of the notice, with Monday, July 10 being the last day to file an appeal.
“The Board of Assessors is a separate and independent board from the Board of Commissioners and determines property assessments in accordance with Georgia law and the rules and regulations set forth by the Georgia Department of Revenue,” the release said.
Tax amounts in the notice are “only an estimate based on the previous year's millage rate and is subject to change before the actual tax bill goes out later in the year,” according to the release.
For more information, go Forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Board-of-Assessors.