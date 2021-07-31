Forsyth County receives engineering award

In June, Forsyth County received a Project of Excellence award from the American Society of Civil Engineers for the Hwy. 369 widening and interchange project design in the Urban Transportation category.
During its July 22 meeting, the Board of Commissioners recognized Forsyth County’s Department of Engineering for the award.
Forsyth County, GDOT and American Engineers Inc. worked together to create the design with the goal of improving the roadway infrastructure of northern Forsyth County. The design includes a cloverleaf interchange along Ga. 400 at Hwy. 369 and a 2.2 mile widening of Hwy. 369.