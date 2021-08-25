Forsyth County receives highest score to date for commercial building code enforcement

Insurance Services Offices Inc., or ISO, issued Forsyth County a Building Code Effectiveness Grading Classification of 3 for commercial and industrial properties, the highest score the county has ever received for the category, according to a news release.



ISO is an independent statistical, rating and advisory organization that serves the property/casualty insurance industry.

The organization collects information on a community’s building-code adoption and enforcement services, analyzes the data and then assigns a Building Code Effectiveness Classification from 1 to 10. Class 1 represents exemplary commitment to building-code enforcement. The average class rating in Georgia for commercial properties is 5.



