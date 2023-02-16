Forsyth County reports 4,000-gallon sewage spill

“The ground affected by the spill has been cleaned and Forsyth County is taking all necessary precautions along with complying with EPD guidelines,” the notice said. “The Georgia EPD was notified of the incident on Feb. 10, 2023, and stream monitoring has been established for a period of one year.”

For more information on the incident, contact the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer at (770) 781-2160.