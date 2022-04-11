Forsyth County Senior Services debuts new Facebook page for residents to stay informed about events, programs

Forsyth County Senior Services has launched an official Facebook page for adults 50 and older to stay up to date on program details, event information, general wellness tips and more.

“We are excited to add this new way of providing information to our patrons through social media,” said Director of Senior Services Ruthie Brew. “Along with providing information on all we offer; we want to provide residents with information on how to live and age well.”

The Facebook account can be found @ForsythCountySeniorServices and currently has information about upcoming events such as the county’s 18th annual Aging Well Expo on Thursday, April 14.

Also, make sure to stop by Sexton Hall at 2115 Chloe Road to meet the Senior Service’s therapy dog, Hank.

More information about the Senior Service’s Facebook page or the program in general can be found at www.forsythco.com.