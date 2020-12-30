Forsyth County Water and Sewer plans for incremental annual increase in 2021

Forsyth County residents may see an increase in water and sewer rates heading into the new year as the county continues with annual increases that began in 2018.

Russell Brown, communications manager for the county, said the new water and sewer rates were part of a resolution approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners in 2018, which allowed for an incremental annual increase of the rates for the next 10 years.

“[The plan] was initiated following an independent rate study that indicated a rate increase was necessary to match inflation,” Brown said in an email.

According to the rate study, water rates have been increasing by 3.5% and sewer rates by 5%, and the annual increase will continue through 2027.

Forsyth County Water and Sewer customers can expect the 2021 increase to begin in January.

Brown said families who use approximately 5,000 gallons of water in a month can expect an average increase of $0.97, and the average sewer customer should expect an additional $2.33 increase.

Customers can find new rates and compare them to this year’s rate through the Forsyth County Water and Sewer’s rate calculator on the county’s website at www.forsythco.com.

For more information, visit the agency’s website or contact its customer support office at 770 781-2160.