Forsyth County’s Reps. vote along party lines for impeachment

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with "incitement of insurrection" over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the U.S. Capitol, egged on by the president's calls for them to "fight like hell" against the election results.

Ten Republicans fled Trump, joining Democrats who said he needed to be held accountable and warned ominously of a "clear and present danger" if Congress should leave him unchecked before Democrat Joe Biden's inauguration Jan. 20.

Trump is the only U.S. president to be twice impeached.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, a Democrat who represents Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, voted in favor of impeachment and gave her first remarks on the House floor.

"I teach a civics class where I point out that our democracy is not self-executing, it requires people of good faith and ethics," said Rep. Bourdeaux on the floor of the United States House of Representatives during today's debate on the article of impeachment. "The President has repeatedly challenged Georgia's election results, but despite three recounts and many investigations, the results are clear: Joe Biden won Georgia. The idea that our election was fraudulent is a lie. Our President used this lie to incite a violent mob to attack the Capitol.

“I ask my colleagues to act with ethics and good faith, to reject the lies, and support the article of impeachment."

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, who recently replaced Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, in representing the 9th District, voted against impeachment.



