Forsyth reports sewage spill into Chicken Creek

Forsyth Authories say a faulty check valve led to a sewage spill into Chicken Creek on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Forsyth County Department of Water and sewer a valve at the Manor Water Reclamation Facility failed to close properly, allowing approximately 375 gallons of digester solids to spill, eventually ending up in Chicken Creek in the area of 3294 Watson Bend Road in Alpharetta. The release notes that county workers have remedied the situation and are taking any precautions needed to comply with EPD guidelines.