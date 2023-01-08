Garbage rates will be increasing in the city of Cumming. Here’s why

Residents and businesses in the city of Cumming will see an increase in solid waste removal fees

At a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, members of the Cumming City Council voted unanimously to approve an increase for businesses and residents using provider Red Oak Sanitation in the city. City Administrator Phil Higgins said the city had been informed Red Oak was increasing its own fees in April.

“This increase is due to the higher fuel costs, labor costs and also includes higher dumping fees that they are being assessed,” Higgins said.

Higgins said the new prices will go into effect in April and city sanitation customers will receive a letter in late February or early March notifying them of the change,

He said the current charges for garbage service is $18 for residential customers and $23 for businesses and the prices will increase $1.50 each to $19.50 and $24.50, respectively. The $4 fee for recycling will not change.