Georgia House committee approves mental health reform bill

A bipartisan overhaul of Georgia’s mental health system took the first step toward passage Wednesday when it cleared a state House committee.

The House Health and Human Services Committee approved the comprehensive legislation and sent it on to the House Rules Committee to schedule a floor vote.

Wednesday’s vote came after House Speaker David Ralston, the bill’s chief sponsor, urged the panel to act on what he said is the most important issue lawmakers are facing this year.

“This discussion impacts most every family in Georgia in one way or another,” said Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. “Many Georgians are suffering with mental health issues. Their families are suffering.

“They’re looking for help and either don’t know where to turn or may not have a viable option for mental-health services.”

Georgia ranks 48th in the nation in access to mental health and substance abuse services.

The Mental Health Parity Act would require health insurance companies to treat mental illness in the same way they treat physical illness. The parity provision also would apply to Georgia’s Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids programs and to the State Health Benefit Plan for Georgia teachers and state employees.

The legislation also would require care management organizations (CMOs) participating in Georgia Medicaid to dedicate at least 85% of their revenues to patient care.

To address the shortage of mental health and substance abuse workers, the bill would create a service-cancelable loan program, an initiative expected to cost $8 million to $10 million.

“Whoever can be part of growing and expanding the workforce is paramount to what we do,” said Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome.

The lengthy bill underwent a series of changes as it made its way through the committee aimed at concerns mental health and substance abuse treatment advocates raised.

For one thing, it removed a proposed registry of children who have required the intervention of the state’s crisis services after complaints it would amount to an invasion of privacy.



