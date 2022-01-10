Georgia lawmakers hold quick opening session on national championship game day

Georgia lawmakers didn’t let the start of the 2022 General Assembly session Monday get in the way of college football’s national championship game.

The state House and Senate held truncated sessions Monday morning to give legislators time to head to Indianapolis for Monday night’s showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, even gaveled his chamber into session 90 minutes earlier than the usual 10 a.m. start time.

“Go Dawgs!” were the last words out of his mouth as he wrapped up the brief floor session.

The House also showed Dawgs highlights on a video screen before and after the session began.

Not to be outdone, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Georgia Tech graduate who presides over the Senate, also wished the Dawgs well in their quest to finally beat Alabama after seven straight losses, including this year’s Southeastern Conference championship game and the 2018 national championship contest.

Both chambers will be off Tuesday to allow celebrating or mourning lawmakers – as the case may be – to get back to Atlanta.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.



