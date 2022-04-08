Georgia lawmakers send $30.2 billion budget to Kemp

The General Assembly gave final passage Monday night to a $30.2 billion state budget that provides pay raises to state employees and Georgia teachers.



During the final hour of this year’s legislative session, the Georgia House of Representatives passed the fiscal 2023 spending plan 160-5. The state Senate had passed the budget unanimously earlier in the day.

The budget, which takes effect July 1, will increase salaries for most state employees by $5,000 and gives state retirees their first cost-of-living adjustment in 14 years. Targeted raises will go to correctional officers in the adult and juveniles prison systems to try to stem huge turnover rates.

Teachers, who saw a $3,000 raise in 2019, will get another $2,000, fulfilling a pledge Gov. Brian Kemp made on the campaign trail four years ago to raise teacher pay by $5,000.

With state coffers flush with robust tax revenues coming out of the pandemic, the budget increases spending by 10.8% over the budget the General Assembly adopted last spring. It includes an $11.8 billion investment in K-12 education, the largest in the state’s history.



