Georgia Recreation and Parks Association honors Wayne Maddox with leadership award

The Georgia Recreation and Parks Association recently awarded Forsyth County’s Wayne Maddox with the 2020 Roy Hammond Leadership Award for his work at the district and state level.

“Wayne is a highly respected professional in the Parks & Recreation industry,” said Jim Pryor, Director of the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department. “His experience and leadership is a great asset to Forsyth County. It is awesome to have him on our team”.

Maddox currently serves as the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department Athletics Division Manager, and he has worked department in Forsyth County for 24 years out of the more than 30 years he has worked in recreation.

Pryor said that Maddox oversees all youth and adult programs in the county along with the operation and scheduling of all park facilities, including athletic fields, tennis courts and the skate park at Fowler Park.

Lisa Davol, the Parks and Rec director in Oconee County, said that Maddox has taken on several roles as he has served GRPA – dedicating at least eight years to direct service to the agency at the district and state levels.

Pryor said that the Roy Hammond Leadership Award is the highest honor given to an individual each year through the agency in the district. District 7 spans from Atlanta through part of White County and then through part of Hart County, featuring some of the top Parks and Recreation Departments in the U.S.

“Roy Hammond believed in the importance of mentorship, and over the last 30 years, Wayne has mentored and developed recreation professionals who have gone on to impact their communities,”Davol said. “He is approachable, accessible and accepting to others, offering his support and council.”

The agency could not hold the annual awards ceremony in person this year due to the global pandemic, but they ended up holding the ceremony online where it is now available to watch on YouTube.

“Congratulations to Wayne Maddox,” Pryor said. “As a Director, I take the greatest pride in watching members of our team get recognized for their great work and accomplishments.”