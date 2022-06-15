Georgia scores AAA bond ratings again this year

Each of the three main credit rating agencies has given Georgia a rating of AAA with a stable outlook, which will yield savings when the state sells bonds next week.

The state will accept bids June 22 on general obligation bonds to fund $754 million in capital projects, primarily for K-12 and higher education, public safety and economic development.

“Securing the highest possible state bond ratings for yet another year is the result of decades of conservative state leadership and our balanced approach to protect both lives and livelihoods throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday.

“By keeping our state open for business, we have brought in record levels of jobs and investments all throughout the state.”

Of the states that issue general obligation bonds, only nine received AAA ratings this year from FitchRatings, Moody’s Investors Service, and S&P Global Ratings.



