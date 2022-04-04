Georgia Senate passes its version of tax relief

The lower rate would apply to the first $35,000 of taxable income in 2025 and to the first $55,000 of taxable income in 2026.

The House bill would set the tax rate at a flat 5.25% for the vast majority of taxpayers effective in 2024.

The Senate bill also includes a trigger requiring state tax revenues to grow by at least 3% each year for the tax reductions to continue.

Democratic lawmakers blasted the House bill last month, citing figures showing 28% of Georgia taxpayers would not see a change in their tax bills, while 10% would pay more in taxes.

On the other hand, the Senate bill contains a state-level Earned Income Tax Credit, a benefit for low-income families legislative Democrats and some Republicans have supported.

“We don’t want to have a flat tax increase on those who are low income,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said Friday.

The progressive Georgia Budget and Policy Institute released a statement earlier this week calling the Senate tax cut less regressive and more supportive of Georgia families than the House version.

Hufstetler’s committee also proposed capping the state’s hugely successful film tax credit at $900 million a year. However, the Senate Rules Committee reversed course and removed the provision from the bill.

The legislation now heads back to the House. With such substantial differences, House and Senate leaders will face a tough challenge reaching agreement on the bill. The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn for the year on Monday.