Georgia Senate passes Parents’ Bill of Rights

Legislation guaranteeing parents' input into their children’s education cleared the Republican-controlled Georgia Senate on Tuesday.

The bill, which passed 33-21 along party lines and now moves to the state House of Representatives, is part of an education agenda being pushed by GOP Gov. Brian Kemp that includes measures prohibiting the teaching of certain “divisive concepts” in Georgia schools and banning transgendered students born male from competing in girls’ sports.

The Parents’ Bill of Rights would give parents the right to review curriculum and other instructional material during the first two weeks of every nine-week grading period in public schools.

Principals or superintendents who receive a request for information from a parent would have three working days to provide it.

If the principal or superintendent is unable to share the information within that timeframe, they would have to provide the parent a written description of the material and a timeline for its delivery, not to exceed 30 days. Parents not satisfied with a local school’s decision on a request could appeal to the school district and, beyond that, to the state.

Parents also would be able to opt-out of sex education instruction for their children and could prohibit photos or videos of their children unless necessary for public safety.



