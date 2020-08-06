Gilligan details Childhood Cancer Awareness Day bill, other actions from 'extremely tough' legislative session

It’s been a unique a year for all parts of life, and that includes for the local lawmakers representing Forsyth County.

Due to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Georgia General Assembly legislative session ended in late June rather than the regular time of around early April, but that was far from the only change.

The plan coming into the year was to pass a reduced budget, and the assembly voted to approve a $26 billion budget, including $2.2 billion in cuts.

Lawmakers also approved a new hate crimes bill, new rules for surprise medical billing and provided funding for a number of local projects.

Despite the unique circumstances, lawmakers, including District 24 state Rep. Sheri Gillian, said they were proud of what had been accomplished this session. "

Gilligan is secretary of the House's code revision committee and a member of the budget and fiscal affairs oversight, human relations and aging, industry and labor, natural resource and environment and science and technology committees.

Here's what she said about the session.