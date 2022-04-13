Gov. Kemp signs two gun bills

Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation Tuesday allowing Georgians to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

The Georgia Senate’s Republican majority passed the bill late last month, voting along party lines. The state House of Representatives followed suit two days later, also in a party-line vote.

“Senate Bill 319 makes sure law-abiding Georgians … can protect themselves without having to have permission from their state government,” Kemp said Tuesday at a signing ceremony held inside a sporting goods store in Douglasville. “The Constitution of the United States gives us that right.”

Tuesday’s signing ceremony drew a great deal of attention, with legislative Democrats who opposed the permit-less carry bill and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging Kemp in next month’s Republican gubernatorial primary, weighing in.



