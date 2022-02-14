Government leaders speak to students during student government academy meeting

During a class of the Forsyth County Student Government Academy held on Thursday, Feb. 10, students learned about the work and responsibilities of state government.
The students were joined by two of Georgia’s top leaders – State Supreme Court Justice Shawn Ellen LaGrua and Lt. Governor and Forsyth County resident Geoff Duncan– who shared first-hand accounts of how they serve the people of Georgia in their respective roles.
The students closed out the evening with a conversation with District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who shared insights about the job of County Commissioner.