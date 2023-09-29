By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Government shutdown threatens to hit Georgians hard
20200327_Congress_1_web
Photo by Louis Velazquez on Unsplash
ATLANTA – With the federal government barreling toward a shutdown later this week, Georgia Democrats are warning of lost paychecks for service members and federal civilian employees, interrupted Social Security and welfare benefits, and closed national parks.