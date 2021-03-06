Grant allows Forsyth County to use larger site for vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccination distribution, city annexation and an intersection proposal were all points of discussion at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, March 4. Here are some of the highlights from the meeting:







COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution:

Chris Grimes, Emergency Management Agency director, asked commissioners for approval to apply for a FEMA grant during the work session on Tuesday, Feb. 23, to help aid in funding COVID-19 vaccination distribution. The board approved the request on a time-sensitive basis last week.

On Thursday, Grimes returned to inform commissioners that FEMA had awarded Forsyth County the grant. He asked for approval for a contract with the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College to use the facility for vaccination distribution. Commissioners approved the request with a unanimous vote.

With the contract between the county and the Forsyth Conference Center, the county will no longer be using Browns Bridge Church or First Redeemer Church as vaccination locations. Grimes expressed his gratitude towards both of the churches for allowing the county and its partners to administer over 11,000 vaccines to eligible residents.

“We’re excited to be able to continue providing for the community and our goal is to be here as the governor continues to open more eligibility,” Grimes said. “We know that the demand [for the COVID-19 vaccine] is going to continue to grow, so that’s why we’re trying to get things put in place now to be able to … help meet that demand with our residents here in Forsyth County.”

Moving forward, Forsyth County will be able to continue its partnership with the Department of Public Health, sheriff’s office, fire department and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

“Our goal is to run multiple days [for vaccine administration] at Lanier Tech for anyone who is eligible,” Grimes said.

Grimes said he is expecting most of the vaccine supply at the new vaccination events at the conference center will be the Pfizer brand, but said if Johnson & Johnson vaccines become available, those would be used.

Grimes said more information about vaccination appointment times and sign-ups will be announced next week as the county is still in the final planning stages.



