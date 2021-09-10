Haley Brown to serve on State and Southeastern Animal Control boards

Forsyth County Animal Services Supervisor Haley Brown has been selected to serve as a member of the Georgia Animal Control Association, or GACA, Board of Directors as well as the Southeastern Animal Control Association, or SACA, Board of Directors.



“To be selected to one of these boards is an honor and a great recognition of the work Haley and the Animal Services team does,” said John Mullin, Code Compliance director. “Being selected to both boards, however, signifies Forsyth County as a gold standard for our neighboring agencies to follow.”

GACA consists of 11 members representing their designated districts within the state. On the board, Brown will work with other members to promote better animal laws through legislation.

Along with hosting an annual training conference and providing resources and assistance to animal controls within the state, GACA also educates animal control/animal welfare officers throughout the state on industry standards and best practices. Brown will serve a one-year term on the GACA board.

Brown has also been selected to be a member of the SACA Board of Directors, where she will serve as a representative for the state of Georgia. The board consists of 12 members from Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. She will serve a one-year term and will be up for re-election in 2022 for a two-year term.