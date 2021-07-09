Hammons named Forsyth County risk and safety manager

Heather Hammons has been named Forsyth County Risk and Safety Manager beginning July 5. Hammons replaces Charity Clark, who served as the Risk and Safety Manager for 13 years.
Clark was recently nameddirector of personnel services for the county.
“Heather is an ideal fit for the position of risk and safety manager,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner. “We look forward to working with her in this role.”
Hammons has worked for the county for 15 years with her last position being claims administrator before accepting this position. She began her career in 1998 as a property and casualty insurance agent with Northside Insurance and Commercial Lines Specialty high-risk underwriting before transitioning into the government sector.
Hammons is an active member of both the Georgia Public Risk Management Association and National Public Risk Management Association.
She is a member of the 2016 Class of the National Public Risk Management Association, or PRIMA, Institute and a 2020 Graduate of Leadership Forsyth. Hammons has earned a Certified Workers’ Compensation Professional designation and is currently pursuing a Property & Casualty Insurance Adjustor License for the State of Georgia.
According to a release, Forsyth County Risk Management achieves an appropriate balance between realizing the county's opportunity for gains that are set forth and adopted as policy by the board of commissioners, elected officials and constitutional officers of Forsyth County while protecting county assets and minimizing the county's overall exposure to loss.