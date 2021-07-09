Hammons named Forsyth County risk and safety manager

Heather Hammons has been named Forsyth County Risk and Safety Manager beginning July 5. Hammons replaces Charity Clark, who served as the Risk and Safety Manager for 13 years.

Clark was recently nameddirector of personnel services for the county.

“Heather is an ideal fit for the position of risk and safety manager,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner. “We look forward to working with her in this role.”

Hammons has worked for the county for 15 years with her last position being claims administrator before accepting this position. She began her career in 1998 as a property and casualty insurance agent with Northside Insurance and Commercial Lines Specialty high-risk underwriting before transitioning into the government sector.