Henderson recognized for 36 years of service to Forsyth County government

During the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners work session pn June 22, County Manager Kevin Tanner recognized Assistant to the County Manager Cindy Henderson for over 36 years of service in Forsyth County government.

Henderson began working with the County’s Planning Department, now known as the Planning and Community Development, in January 1985. After 10 years she transitioned to the administration department where she still serves the county. Henderson received an Employee Exceeding Expectations Award, also known as a Triple E Award, for her work.