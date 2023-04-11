Here are six topics local lawmakers covered in the recent legislative session

Honoring the Indian community

Serving in his first term in the state Senate, Still said he and Barrett, a freshman in the state House, teamed up for Senate Resolution 125, which recognizes Georgia’s Indian community. It was presented to India’s Consul General, Dr. Swati Kulkarni.

“The Indian community has been overlooked for a long time on a statewide basis, not so much here locally,” Still said, “but for a community that makes up 1% of our population but is 6% of our tax base and a community that commits virtually no crimes and are truly the most model citizens that we have, Carter and I were able to do a really great thing for the people of India in honoring them, and hopefully this will result in more trade partnerships with them as well.”

Homestead Exemption

In the recent session, Forsyth’s House delegation introduced House Bill 717, which provided a floating homestead exemption for school taxes to help relieve taxpayers from spikes in property values by anchoring tax bills to an adjusted base year.

As stated in the bill, once taxpayers apply for the exemption their tax bills collected by Forsyth County Schools would not be able to raise by more than 4% annually.

An exemption like this would prevent citizens’ tax bills from skyrocketing in the same way they did last year as values across Georgia and the U.S. rose to historic numbers due to inflation.

Barrett, the bill’s chief sponsor, credited the delegation and other local leaders for working together to get the bill passed.

“One issue that I was very proud of was working very closely with our school board and our superintendent on the floating homestead exemption,” he said, “which they led the charge on to kind of put some perimeters around and create a stability out there, so citizens, their taxes will be less volatile in a potentially inflationary environment in a way that was very secure for the school system but also created kind of an insurance policy.”

Local control

Jones said Tuesday morning that usually the community is interested in which bills passed in the session but added that which bills did not move ahead was just as important. He noted that the local delegation had been against pushes in both chambers to strip control of zoning issues from local governments.

“This delegation worked very hard to ensure that local control was not taken from our communities,” Jones said. “There was a huge move this year to take local control away from our board of commissioners, city councils, etc. We worked really hard to kill that bill.”

Tax return

As House floor leader for Gov. Brian Kemp, McDonald said one of the bills he was most proud to carry during the session was House Bill 162, which provided a tax rebate to Georgia residents.

“Being the governor’s floor leader, I’m limited in what bills I can carry,” McDonald said of the session. “I carried HB 162, which was the billion-dollar tax rebate to Georgians, which was a $500 rebate if you paid your taxes joint and $250 for single.”



