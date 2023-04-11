Here are six topics local lawmakers covered in the recent legislative session

Local lawmakers representing Forsyth County spoke to business leaders and the community this week about what passed and what didn’t in the most recent legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly.
On Tuesday, April 11, the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual post-legislative breakfast, where state Sens. Greg Dolezal and Shawn Still and state Reps. Rick Jasperse, Carter Barrett, Todd Jones and Lauren McDonald discussed the recent legislative session.
“Today’s breakfast offers our business leaders and members of the community access to our elected officials and insights about their time in session,” said James McCoy, president and CEO of the chamber.
State Reps. Brent Cox and David Clark are also members of the Forsyth legislative delegation but were not in attendance at the meeting. McCoy said Cox was unable to attend due to a family issue.
During the breakfast, attendees were able to send in questions to McCoy, who would then ask the delegation.
Here’s what legislators had to say about bills passed in the session:
Electric vehicles
Jasperse, who serves as chairman of the House Transportation Committee, said that committee takes up most of the time during the session. He said one approved bill will set new rates and taxes for charging electric vehicles, which he said was intended to make up budget shortfalls from taxes paid on gasoline-powered vehicles as electric alternatives become more popular.
“We made sure that we inspect those electric vehicle charging stations, inspect them for safety and accuracy, and plus, we need to know where they’re at,” Jasperse said. “We also made sure that the revenue department is actively engaged in collecting the tax.
“Think about it, when you drive today, riding the car around, you pay tax on that gasoline. We just want to make sure electric vehicles are doing the same as they drive through.”
Honoring the Indian community
Serving in his first term in the state Senate, Still said he and Barrett, a freshman in the state House, teamed up for Senate Resolution 125, which recognizes Georgia’s Indian community. It was presented to India’s Consul General, Dr. Swati Kulkarni.
“The Indian community has been overlooked for a long time on a statewide basis, not so much here locally,” Still said, “but for a community that makes up 1% of our population but is 6% of our tax base and a community that commits virtually no crimes and are truly the most model citizens that we have, Carter and I were able to do a really great thing for the people of India in honoring them, and hopefully this will result in more trade partnerships with them as well.”
Homestead Exemption
In the recent session, Forsyth’s House delegation introduced House Bill 717, which provided a floating homestead exemption for school taxes to help relieve taxpayers from spikes in property values by anchoring tax bills to an adjusted base year.
As stated in the bill, once taxpayers apply for the exemption their tax bills collected by Forsyth County Schools would not be able to raise by more than 4% annually.
An exemption like this would prevent citizens’ tax bills from skyrocketing in the same way they did last year as values across Georgia and the U.S. rose to historic numbers due to inflation.
Barrett, the bill’s chief sponsor, credited the delegation and other local leaders for working together to get the bill passed.
“One issue that I was very proud of was working very closely with our school board and our superintendent on the floating homestead exemption,” he said, “which they led the charge on to kind of put some perimeters around and create a stability out there, so citizens, their taxes will be less volatile in a potentially inflationary environment in a way that was very secure for the school system but also created kind of an insurance policy.”
Local control
Jones said Tuesday morning that usually the community is interested in which bills passed in the session but added that which bills did not move ahead was just as important. He noted that the local delegation had been against pushes in both chambers to strip control of zoning issues from local governments.
“This delegation worked very hard to ensure that local control was not taken from our communities,” Jones said. “There was a huge move this year to take local control away from our board of commissioners, city councils, etc. We worked really hard to kill that bill.”
Tax return
As House floor leader for Gov. Brian Kemp, McDonald said one of the bills he was most proud to carry during the session was House Bill 162, which provided a tax rebate to Georgia residents.
“Being the governor’s floor leader, I’m limited in what bills I can carry,” McDonald said of the session. “I carried HB 162, which was the billion-dollar tax rebate to Georgians, which was a $500 rebate if you paid your taxes joint and $250 for single.”
Funding for Denmark library
Dolezal said the state budget could see money coming to local projects, including an estimated $1 million for construction of the proposed Denmark Library in the state budget, which has not yet been signed by Kemp.
He said the funding would make up for shortfalls as building prices have increased in recent years.
“We received funding for Denmark Library as a bond package, I think three years ago,” Dolezal said. “Costs have [increased], so I think the latest estimate… is about a $2 million overage, so we have asked for the state to come in and provide an additional $1 million to bridge that gap with that overage in the budget that will hopefully be signed.”