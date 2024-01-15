By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here’s how the County plans to fund the new Administration Campus
01142024ADMINISTRATION BUILDING
Proposed site plan for the Freedom Parkway government campus, including the Administration Building, Employee Center and Whole Health Building. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County government plans to fund a new $114 million administrative campus through several different revenue sources.