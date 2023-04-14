Here’s how to review Forsyth County’s annual report

Forsyth County has released its latest annual report to the public.
The 2022 Annual Report was first launched at the State of the County address on March 28 and is now available to county residents in both digital and print formats.
“The annual report is a key way for the County to review the past year’s accomplishments, spotlight the men and women that serve the community and essentially show the taxpayer dollars at work to make a brighter future,” said Department of Communications Director Russell Brown in a release. “For this year’s report we were excited to feature six County employees on the cover from different departments as well as put more of a focus on data than ever before that helps show why Forsyth is Georgia’s best county to live, work, and play.”
The report is longer and more comprehensive than it has been in past years, and it includes information about government funding, capital projects, the Sheriff’s Office, employment services, and more.
The digital publication can be viewed at Annual Reports (forsythco.com) and print copies are available in the lobby of the Forsyth County Administrative Building located at 110 E. Main St.