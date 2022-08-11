Here's the latest on the Coal Mountain Town Center

Updates on plans for the Coal Mountain Town Center continued at a Forsyth County Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
At a previous meeting, commissioners approved to county-initiate a rezoning process for 142.9 acres from agricultural (A1), single-family residential (Res3), multi-family residential (Res6) and commercial business districts (CBD) to master planned (MPD) or mixed-use center districts (MCD).
Commissioners also voted to amend the county’s unified development code related to the Coal Mountain Overlay to include design standards for the Coal Mountain Town Center within the overlay.
Both items were returned before the board on Tuesday.
Tom Brown, director of Forsyth County’s Planning and Community Development department explained that there have been some changes made to the site plan for the project since the last meeting
The first change includes the exclusion of a piece of property from the rezoning. District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said some items fell through during the selling process, so that portion of land would no longer be part of the rezoning request.
The second change was about the proposed assisted living on the site.
The plan originally asked for 126 units of senior independent care, 300 multi-family homes, 109 townhomes and 278 single-family lots along with 77,500 square feet of retail space, 22,000 square feet of office space and 38,742 square feet of senior living with assisted living and memory care.
Mills said she wanted to include the assisted living facility so there would be enough parking spaces for the commercial part of the property.
A representative from developer Toll Brothers, who has studied with “commercial and multi-family partners,” said the commercial sector of the property would include enough parking.
Instead of an assisted living facility, more than 100 more townhomes have been proposed, bringing the total to 219.
The representative said the reason behind the switch was “two-fold,” saying that when the developer sent out a bid for an assisted living facility, there was a “less than stellar response,” because the market demand for assisted living facilities has dwindled since COVID-19, he said.
He also said that by having townhomes and a linear park to connect the town center, it would keep the retail section alive and be a better asset for the community.
Mills said she heard assisted living facilities were having a hard time hiring workers and didn’t want to create a space that wasn’t able to thrive.
Commissioners also discussed amendments to the unified development code related to the Coal Mountain Overlay.
Commissioners voted to approve the correction, realignment, modification and clarification to the boundaries and site plan of the Coal Mountain Town Center, as well as sending the proposed amendments to the UDC related to the Coal Mountain Overlay to public hearing.
Both items were approved with a unanimous vote, 5-0.