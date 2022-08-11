Here's the latest on the Coal Mountain Town Center

Updates on plans for the Coal Mountain Town Center continued at a Forsyth County Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, Aug. 9.



At a previous meeting, commissioners approved to county-initiate a rezoning process for 142.9 acres from agricultural (A1), single-family residential (Res3), multi-family residential (Res6) and commercial business districts (CBD) to master planned (MPD) or mixed-use center districts (MCD).

Commissioners also voted to amend the county’s unified development code related to the Coal Mountain Overlay to include design standards for the Coal Mountain Town Center within the overlay.

Both items were returned before the board on Tuesday.

Tom Brown, director of Forsyth County’s Planning and Community Development department explained that there have been some changes made to the site plan for the project since the last meeting

The first change includes the exclusion of a piece of property from the rezoning. District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said some items fell through during the selling process, so that portion of land would no longer be part of the rezoning request.

The second change was about the proposed assisted living on the site.

The plan originally asked for 126 units of senior independent care, 300 multi-family homes, 109 townhomes and 278 single-family lots along with 77,500 square feet of retail space, 22,000 square feet of office space and 38,742 square feet of senior living with assisted living and memory care.



