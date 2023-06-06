By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here’s the latest on the Denmark Library project
Denmark Library
A rendering of what the front of the Denmark Library could look like when it opens. - photo by For the FCN
Construction of the Denmark Library might soon be underway as the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved extra funding to go toward the project at its work session on Tuesday, June 6.