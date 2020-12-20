Here’s what Forsyth County’s legislative delegation had to say about the upcoming session

The Georgia General Assembly will begin its next two-year term on Monday, Jan. 11, but before that Forsyth County’s legislative delegation, which features five returning and two newly-elected officials, took some time to answer questions from the community.



On Tuesday morning, the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce hosted the group’s annual pre-legislative meeting, where several topics and proposed legislation for the upcoming session were discussed such as election changes, transportation and the impact of the pandemic on the state budget.

Usually, the event is held as an in-person breakfast, but, like many meetings in 2020, this year’s event was held via a Zoom call due to COVID-19 concerns.

Here are a few of the topics discussed at the event.





Plans for the newcomers

Along with the returning members of Forsyth County’s delegation — state Sens. Greg Dolezal and Steve Gooch and state Reps. Sheri Gilligan, Todd Jones and Wes Cantrell — new state Reps.-elect Will Wade, of District 9, and Lauren McDonald, of District 26, laid out some priorities during the event after being chosen by voters in the general election.

McDonald, who is owner of McDonald & Son Funeral Home and has served as coroner for Forsyth County since 2016 and previously from 2000-12, said he was already anticipating a busy session.

“I look forward to serving in District 26 and representing Forsyth County in the next session,” McDonald said. “It’s going to be a tough one. We’ve been warned … of everything that is going to be placed in front of us from, of course, the budget and the [COVID-19 issues] we’ve been dealing with and, now, election reform will probably be on the front burner for everyone in this Zoom meeting.”

McDonald will take over the seat held by Rep. Marc Morris, who had served since 2017 and announced last year would not be seeking a third term.

Wade, who will fill the District 9 seat previously held by Rep. Kevin Tanner, who was recently named as the sole finalist for Forsyth County Commissioner, said his predecessor left some big shoes to fill and commissioners “could not have picked a better candidate.”

“You know, I’ve got the arduous task of trying to follow after just a workhorse in the state House in Kevin Tanner, and I just want to echo the same congratulations to him his service to Dawson, Forsyth and Lumpkin counties over the last eight years,” Wade said. “I know what he’s done for Forsyth County in the state House, and I look forward to what he’s going to be doing as your next county manager.”





Proposed voting changes

Since the Nov. 3 general election, Georgia’s election process has been the subject of much debate and even lawsuits, and during the meeting, several of the lawmakers said there were already plans to make changes.

District 24 Rep. Sheri Gilligan said the state’s elections had been “a burning concern” for the members of the delegation, who “want to make sure that our elections are always free and fair, and there are so many allegations and speculations that we are not convinced our most recent one was as free and fair as it could have been.”

“One of the things we need to look at is back in 2005 when Georgia went to no-excuse absentee-by-mail, perhaps that’s something we need to scale back and look at and do we really want to continue a no-excuse knowing that we have at least three weeks of early voting in all of our elections so that people can, indeed, get to the polls in person. Even during this time of pandemic, we can get to the polls in person.”

District 27 state Sen. Greg Dolezal said after the election, he was “averaging one email a minute” over voters concerns with the elections and said of the 1.3 million votes cast by mail, only 2,000 were rejected due to signature matches.



