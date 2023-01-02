Here’s what the Cumming City Council approved for the 2023 budget

With just a few days left in 2022, members of the Cumming City Council approved the city’s budget for next year.
At a special called meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 27, members of the council voted 4-0, with Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter absent, to approve a balanced 2023 budget of $47.5 million. The total is the sum of the general, water and sewer, downtown development authority and capital projects funds.
“I’m here tonight to ask you to approve the 2023 budget and the accompanying resolution that is with it to approve this budget as we have to do before Dec. 31,” City Administrator Phill Higgins said at the meeting.
At a previous meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Higgins said the general fund would have a 2 percent increase from last year to $15.8 million from $15.5 million. The capital projects fund would be lower than last year’s, taking the projected expenditures from over $1 million to $880,818.
The downtown development authority is projected to earn more than it will spend, with $2,808,600 in expected revenue and $2,220,455 in expenditures.
The water and sewer fund would have the largest increase -- 9 percent -- from 2022’s $25,841,600 to $28,607,600.
Included in the budget is also a 4 percent cost of living adjustment for city employees. Other capital items Higgins said include paving at the Cumming Fairgrounds and purchasing new police cars.
During Tuesday’s meeting, members of the council also approved an amendment to balance the city’s 2022 budget, which Higgins said had higher revenues than expected. That item was also approved 4-0.
“The purpose of this item is we do have to submit a balanced budget to the state,” Higgins said. “This year, we budgeted $15,464,150 in revenue. Our final budget is going to come in at $18,670,600, therefore we have to do an amendment to balance the budget both on the revenue side and expenditure side.”