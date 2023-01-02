Here’s what the Cumming City Council approved for the 2023 budget

With just a few days left in 2022, members of the Cumming City Council approved the city’s budget for next year.

At a special called meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 27, members of the council voted 4-0, with Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter absent, to approve a balanced 2023 budget of $47.5 million. The total is the sum of the general, water and sewer, downtown development authority and capital projects funds.

“I’m here tonight to ask you to approve the 2023 budget and the accompanying resolution that is with it to approve this budget as we have to do before Dec. 31,” City Administrator Phill Higgins said at the meeting.