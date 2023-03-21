Here's what was discussed at a town hall meeting in north Forsyth

North Forsyth County residents and county officials recently met to discuss upcoming projects, plans and concerns for the area.
On Monday, March 20, Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills hosted a town hall meeting for District 4, which includes northeast Forsyth County and the majority of the county’s shoreline on Lake Lanier. Along with Mills, several other county leaders also attended the meetings to talk about their departments and answer questions.
Mills said she wanted to host the meeting as she has “a whole new area I’m representing now,” after new boundary lines were approved for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioner’s five districts in 2022.
“I want to say, I’m realizing that I need to have a better connection to know what it is that this new area in particular, and the whole area, the concerns that you have, things that we need to be doing, things that have been overlooked or needs more focus on,” she said.
Mills said the biggest change was representing more lakefront areas of the county, and Forsyth County Manager David McKee spoke about “two once-in-a-lifetime projects going” in projects for water intake and return for the lake.
“It’s about a 12-year construction timeline,” McKee said of the project to return water to the lake. “At the end of that process, we will be returning about 12 million gallons of water back to Lake Lanier per day.”
McKee said treated water, which he pointed out would be cleaner than water drawn from the lake, would be back in the lake by 2038.
The water intake pipe will be near Tidwell Park off Pilgrim Mill Road, while water returning to the lake will be treated at Fowler Water Reclamation Facility off Atlanta Highway and will travel by pipe to the lake at Bald Ridge Creek.
Mills said the total cost for those projects would be about $160 million and Gov. Brian Kemp had authorized $32.6 million for the return flow project from federal American Rescue Plan, or ARPA, funds. She said the county is looking at other grant funding for the project.
Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head updated the crowd on the construction of Fire Station 9 on McBride Lane, which will serve the lake area and replace the current Station 9 on Browns Bridge Road.
“It’s a much larger station,” Head said. “It will help house our dive team and additional staffing.”
Responding to a question from one member of the crowd, Mills also gave an update on the timeline for the upcoming Coal Mountain Center mixed-use project at the intersection of Hwy. 9 and Hwy. 369.
“They are in for permitting,” she said. “They hope they will get their land disturbance permit by August, and they think they will break ground shortly thereafter.”
Another project that will impact district residents is the new Ga. 400 interchange at Hwy. 369, along with a widening project on Hwy. 369.
One speaker asked for clarification about how the projects would impact the current intersection on Martin Road and Ga. 400.
“Martin Road will not be able to cross east-west from Ga. 400,” McKee said. “The [Georgia Department of Transportation] will be in the process of removing the light. It’s a little bit of a process, but simultaneously when traffic is pushed up on that bridge, Martin Road will close.”
Drivers will still be able to right turns on and off of Ga. 400 at the intersection.