Here's what was discussed at a town hall meeting in north Forsyth

North Forsyth County residents and county officials recently met to discuss upcoming projects, plans and concerns for the area.

On Monday, March 20, Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills hosted a town hall meeting for District 4, which includes northeast Forsyth County and the majority of the county’s shoreline on Lake Lanier. Along with Mills, several other county leaders also attended the meetings to talk about their departments and answer questions.

Mills said she wanted to host the meeting as she has “a whole new area I’m representing now,” after new boundary lines were approved for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioner’s five districts in 2022.

“I want to say, I’m realizing that I need to have a better connection to know what it is that this new area in particular, and the whole area, the concerns that you have, things that we need to be doing, things that have been overlooked or needs more focus on,” she said.

Mills said the biggest change was representing more lakefront areas of the county, and Forsyth County Manager David McKee spoke about “two once-in-a-lifetime projects going” in projects for water intake and return for the lake.

“It’s about a 12-year construction timeline,” McKee said of the project to return water to the lake. “At the end of that process, we will be returning about 12 million gallons of water back to Lake Lanier per day.”

McKee said treated water, which he pointed out would be cleaner than water drawn from the lake, would be back in the lake by 2038.

The water intake pipe will be near Tidwell Park off Pilgrim Mill Road, while water returning to the lake will be treated at Fowler Water Reclamation Facility off Atlanta Highway and will travel by pipe to the lake at Bald Ridge Creek.