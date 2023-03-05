Here’s when businesses are expected to open at the Cumming City Center

On the evening of the first-ever Cumming Wine Festival held at the Lou Sobh Amphitheatre at Cumming City Center, Mayor Troy Brumbalow took to Facebook to answer what he said is the question he’s asked most: "When's the City Center opening?"
The City Center, which was Brumbalow’s proposal when he first ran for office in 2017, was originally expected to open in the fall of 2021. A year and a half later, citizens are left wondering what is taking so long.
“First let me say that nobody wants it open more than me,” Brumbalow wrote in a post on Facebook. “From the time we first walked the property almost 5 years ago, I've lived it every day.”
Brumbalow went on to explain that the center’s tenants are using their own contractors to build out their interior spaces, a process that takes months from signing the lease, to drawing up plans, to getting plans approved, to passing inspections.
”The health department took 4-6 months to approve plans. It took calling Governor Kemp to get past that hurdle,” Brumbalow wrote. “After 6-8 months they could finally start. Now the real fun begins.”
The mayor, a builder himself, also said the ongoing labor and supply shortages are slowing down the process of finishing the stores and restaurants building at City Center, with some materials taking nine months to arrive.
Brumbalow went on to express his gratitude for the business owners who have signed leases, and for the patience they are displaying while they wait to open their doors.
“I'm so very thankful for all our amazing businesses that will make this place so great. The investment in our community, the jobs they will bring and the memories that will be made are all to be commended. They want to open worse than anyone can imagine!” wrote Brumbalow.
According to the post, seven businesses – including four retailers and three restaurants – should be opening within the next month. Brumbalow said each opening will be announced on the city’s social media accounts.
In the meantime, citizens can enjoy the next free City Center concert on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.