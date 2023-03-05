Here’s when businesses are expected to open at the Cumming City Center





On the evening of the first-ever Cumming Wine Festival held at the Lou Sobh Amphitheatre at Cumming City Center, Mayor Troy Brumbalow took to Facebook to answer what he said is the question he’s asked most: "When's the City Center opening?"

The City Center, which was Brumbalow’s proposal when he first ran for office in 2017, was originally expected to open in the fall of 2021. A year and a half later, citizens are left wondering what is taking so long.

“First let me say that nobody wants it open more than me,” Brumbalow wrote in a post on Facebook. “From the time we first walked the property almost 5 years ago, I've lived it every day.”

Brumbalow went on to explain that the center’s tenants are using their own contractors to build out their interior spaces, a process that takes months from signing the lease, to drawing up plans, to getting plans approved, to passing inspections.

”The health department took 4-6 months to approve plans. It took calling Governor Kemp to get past that hurdle,” Brumbalow wrote. “After 6-8 months they could finally start. Now the real fun begins.”