Here's why property assessments went up

As housing prices have increased in Forsyth County, homeowners’ property assessments are also rising.
Recently, the Forsyth County Board of Assessors mailed out property assessments to property owners, which can also be accessed online.
In a news release, Forsyth County Chief Appraiser Mary Kirkpatrick said the property assessments are based on fair market property values, which she said have risen 18% to 20% over the last year.
“Property assessments are really determined by the [real estate] market,” Kirkpatrick said in a video explaining the assessments. “The buyers and the sellers are setting the values in the real estate market right now.”
Using an example of a home valued at $450,000 in 2021, which would have increased to a 2022 market value of $547,290, Kirkpatrick said a majority of the increase would go toward maintenance and operations and bonds for Forsyth County Schools.
“If you look at that when you get your notice, you will see that over 85% of the estimated tax increase comes from school operations and another roughly 7% is school bond,” she said.
The county’s bond rate also increased about 4.7% over 2021.
Kirkpatrick said of the overall tax digest, 63% goes to school maintenance and operations, 17% to county maintenance and operations, 9% to school bonds, 8% to the county fire department and 3% to the county bond.
“[Of the county’s maintenance and operations budget,] 34% of that goes to public safety, the rest goes to services including the library, judiciary system, parks and recreation, health and welfare and general government services,” she said.
While the school portion of the digest increased, Kirkpatrick said those with a floating homestead exemption – which applies to county and fire portions of the millage rate and freezes assessments at the previous year’s value and keeps them at that rate as long as the homeowner lives there – would not see as much of an increase.
“If you are a resident in the county and have the floating homestead, you will see very little tax increase at all in your county portion of the taxes,” she said. “Floating homestead, when you have reassessment, increases at an equal amount to any reassessment, therefore any reassessment that was done on your parcel for this year will zero out an increase on the county portion of the millage. It would only affect the bond, which is a very small portion of the tax bill.”
For those over 65, the county also offers a school tax homestead exemption, which grants 100% exemption from school tax and bonds. That exemption requires that no children live in the home for longer than a year unless they are the applicant’s natural or adopted child, foster child or the property owner has been appointed legal guardian of the child.
Those who feel their assessment saw too much of an increase will have until Monday, July 1 -- 45 days after assessments were mailed -- to file an appeal.
“Any taxpayer can file an appeal if they disagree with the value of the property,” Kirkpatrick said. “This can be done online. It can be done in person, via email, fax, however they choose to do so.”
There are three options for property owners to appeal the assessments.
• The Board of Equalization, which is comprised of three citizens appointed by the grand jury to hear property tax appeals, which does not have a charge.
• The property owner moving forward with the process of arbitration without an appeal to the Forsyth County Superior Court.
• And an owner of a non-homestead property valued at more than $500,000 deciding to appeal to a hearing officer with appeal rights to the Forsyth County Superior Court
To view online assessments, file an appeal and for more information, click here. The board can also be reached at 770-781-2106.