Here's why property assessments went up

As housing prices have increased in Forsyth County, homeowners’ property assessments are also rising.



Recently, the Forsyth County Board of Assessors mailed out property assessments to property owners, which can also be accessed online.

In a news release, Forsyth County Chief Appraiser Mary Kirkpatrick said the property assessments are based on fair market property values, which she said have risen 18% to 20% over the last year.

“Property assessments are really determined by the [real estate] market,” Kirkpatrick said in a video explaining the assessments. “The buyers and the sellers are setting the values in the real estate market right now.”

Using an example of a home valued at $450,000 in 2021, which would have increased to a 2022 market value of $547,290, Kirkpatrick said a majority of the increase would go toward maintenance and operations and bonds for Forsyth County Schools.

“If you look at that when you get your notice, you will see that over 85% of the estimated tax increase comes from school operations and another roughly 7% is school bond,” she said.

The county’s bond rate also increased about 4.7% over 2021.

Kirkpatrick said of the overall tax digest, 63% goes to school maintenance and operations, 17% to county maintenance and operations, 9% to school bonds, 8% to the county fire department and 3% to the county bond.

“[Of the county’s maintenance and operations budget,] 34% of that goes to public safety, the rest goes to services including the library, judiciary system, parks and recreation, health and welfare and general government services,” she said.

While the school portion of the digest increased, Kirkpatrick said those with a floating homestead exemption – which applies to county and fire portions of the millage rate and freezes assessments at the previous year’s value and keeps them at that rate as long as the homeowner lives there – would not see as much of an increase.



