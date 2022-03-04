Hill announces campaign for county commission

A member of Forsyth County’s planning board has announced her intention to run for a county commission seat.
District 1 planning member Kerry Hill recently announced her campaign to seek the District 1 Forsyth County Board of Commissioners seat following incumbent Commissioner Molly Cooper’s recent announcement that she would not seek re-election.
“I cannot think of a better place to live and raise a family than Forsyth County,” Hill said in a statement. “North Forsyth is a special place that I’m honored to call home. Now, I feel called to serve the community that has given so much to me and my family. More than ever, we need leaders who will defend our quality of life, keep taxes low, promote responsible growth, and protect our conservative values.
“I’ll also fight to ensure parents have a say in their child’s education and that every family has the right to make their own health care decisions.”
Hill served on the planning board since 2019 and as the homeowners association president of Lake Astoria in north Forsyth.
She and her husband, Ron, have been homeowners in Forsyth County for more than 14 years and are members of St. Brendan’s Catholic Church.
More information on Hill and her campaign is available at VoteKerryHill.com.
Qualifying for local party candidates and non-partisan candidates in the May 24 general primary and nonpartisan general election and independent candidates running in the Nov. 8 general election will be held from Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11 at the Forsyth Country Voter Registration and Elections Office at 1201 Sawnee Drive.
Qualifying hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 11.
Candidates wanting to qualify as a political party candidate must do so with the local Republican or Democratic parties. Representatives from each party will be present during qualifying.
Qualifying at the election’s office is only open to local candidates, and candidates for state and federal offices should contact the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 404-656-2871 or go to www.sos.ga.gov for more information.
Further information about this year’s election is available at https://bit.ly/33RlgQI.