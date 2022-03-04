Hill announces campaign for county commission

A member of Forsyth County’s planning board has announced her intention to run for a county commission seat.

District 1 planning member Kerry Hill recently announced her campaign to seek the District 1 Forsyth County Board of Commissioners seat following incumbent Commissioner Molly Cooper’s recent announcement that she would not seek re-election.

“I cannot think of a better place to live and raise a family than Forsyth County,” Hill said in a statement. “North Forsyth is a special place that I’m honored to call home. Now, I feel called to serve the community that has given so much to me and my family. More than ever, we need leaders who will defend our quality of life, keep taxes low, promote responsible growth, and protect our conservative values.

“I’ll also fight to ensure parents have a say in their child’s education and that every family has the right to make their own health care decisions.”

Hill served on the planning board since 2019 and as the homeowners association president of Lake Astoria in north Forsyth.

She and her husband, Ron, have been homeowners in Forsyth County for more than 14 years and are members of St. Brendan’s Catholic Church.