Holbrook ready to serve as Forsyth County’s coroner

When Forsyth County Coroner Paul Holbrook was sworn-in to his new role on Monday, Dec. 28, he was able to include some late family members.



Like he did four years ago, when being sworn-in as a deputy coroner under former Coroner Lauren McDonald III, during Holbrook’s swearing-in this week, he did so using his grandparents’ Bible, which, according to a note on the inside, they received on Christmas day 1953.

“My dad passed away several years ago, and my grandmother gave it to me, because I’m sure it was going to go to him,” Holbrook said, “but she gave me that, and I used it for my dad’s eulogy at his service, I used it whenever I was sworn-in as deputy coroner four years ago and my grandmother actually died two months [ago] and I just thought it would be something nice to kind of honor her and my grandfather and my dad to be sworn in on that Bible.”

Taking on his new role, Holbrook said he had big shoes to fill and learned a lot from McDonald, who did not seek re-election for coroner and was elected to the District 26 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives in November.



